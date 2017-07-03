Bolls Heating & Cooling Has NATE Certified Technicians Attending to AC Repair in Greenwood and Bloomington IN

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2017 --An ac repair is a crucial job that needs to be handled well. Bolls Heating & Cooling is one of the best and well-known companies that have been around since 1977 and has been providing ac repair in Greenwood and Bloomington IN apart from installation and maintenance. The company has only NATE Certified Technicians working for them which gives assurance to the clients that their HVAC systems are in good hands. Whether it is a small repair or a major replacement job, one can count on them to get the AC unit or heating system back in shape quickly.



Bolls Heating & Cooling has set high standards in the industry. They are thoroughly professional, and to them, customer satisfaction is a priority. They work hard to bring solutions to the doorstep for their customers. The founder members of the company understand what it takes to be at the top of the trade. There are other companies too offering similar services, but it is the quality of service, price, the technicians that have handled the job, the turnaround time of Bolls Heating & Cooling that has made them the best in their line. That they include only NATE Certified Technicians in their team works as an add-on to the other advantages that come with trusting them with an ac repair or any issues with heating in Brownsburg and Bloomington IN.



NATE Certification is recognized by the HVAC Industry, and it is a non-profit Certification Program. Any ac technician who wishes to get this Certification needs to pass nationally recognized tests and complete periodic retesting for being at par with the latest HVAC developments. Both written and practical exams are conducted, and one needs to pass both for an evaluation of specialty knowledge and basic HVAC knowledge. There are various HVAC specialties to choose from that covers air conditioning, gas heating, heat pumps, light commercial refrigeration, air distribution and more.



It is best to rely on a NATE Certified Technician for taking care of ac repair in Greenwood and Bloomington IN. Call them at 317-638-1541 for a free installation/replacement estimate.



About Bolls Heating & Cooling

For more than 20 years of experience in the HVAC industry, Bolls Heating & Cooling is one of the best companies offering ac repair in Greenwood and Bloomington IN. They also offer ac and heating maintenance and more.