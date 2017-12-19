Bolls Heating & Cooling Offers Great Rebates on Air Conditioner Repair in Bloomington and Fishers Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --There is one company that is well-known for offering the quickest air conditioner repair in Bloomington and Fishers Indianapolis. Bolls Heating & Cooling is a family and employee owned company that has been serving more than 10,000 customers in Marion and the other surrounding counties. The company has some of the industry experienced technicians who can handle all issues related to the ac unit with ease. They are all NATE Certified professionals and thus carries the professional credibility that is so much required in this profession. They have been in business since 1986 and there has been no looking back ever since. Their professionalism and customer loyalty has kept them at the top. As far as pricing is concerned, they have never failed to surprise their clients with rebates and special discounts every now and then.



This time too, all through November 24, 2017 the company has announced a rebate of $1,600 on a qualifying Lennox Home Comfort System. By 'qualifying' the company has referred to the rebate being applicable on replacement of indoor and the outdoor components. Any residential or commercial client can make the best of the offer if they are in need of an air conditioner repair.



That is not the only special offer that Bolls Heating & Cooling has offered to their clients. They have also announced a free estimate for all those who are looking for a new system installation for any air conditioning in Carmel and Fishers Indianapolis. At the same time for all those in need of a new full system purchase, can enjoy a discount of $500 on the same.



Give them a call at 317-638-1541 (Indianapolis) and talk to any representative for details or visit http://www.bollscomfort.com/ac-service-repair/



About Bolls Heating & Cooling

Bolls Heating & Cooling is a family and employee owned company that has been serving since 1986 and they offer a wide range of services ranging from air conditioner repair in Bloomington and Fishers Indianapolis to heat pump repair, green heating and cooling systems and more.