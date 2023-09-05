Bolton Construction and Service Installs Tankless Water Heaters in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2023 --Say goodbye to waiting for the water to heat up. Tankless water heaters are designed to meet hot water demand, ensuring a steady supply whenever required. No more cold showers or long waits for the water to warm up.



One of the most compelling benefits of tankless water heaters in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina is their energy efficiency. Unlike traditional water heaters that continuously heat and store water, tankless models only heat water when needed. This "on-demand" heating reduces energy consumption and lowers utility bills.



With many years of experience in the industry, Bolton Construction and Service has successfully met its customers' residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing, and electrical needs. Clients throughout North Carolina, from Raleigh to Wake Forest, Cary, Morrisville, and Apex, count on Bolton for various reasons.



Being fully licensed and insured, their experienced team has expert professional technicians dedicated to excellence in their field. As a family-run multi-trade service company, they have served the Triangle area of North Carolina for generations.



As for tankless water heaters, Bolton Construction and Service adheres to the guidelines to ensure the installation of the heater properly. Proper ventilation is essential to ensure safe operation. They pay attention to this aspect and replace the unit if required.



Whether repair or replacement, they will discuss clients and find top-quality systems at competitive prices from the best name-brand manufacturers. Flushing the system every 1-2 years to prevent mineral buildup and maintain optimal performance is essential. Bolton Construction and Service gets the job done promptly and efficiently.



The expert technicians at Bolton Construction and Service possess impeccable command over advanced tools and technologies needed to execute the job. Whether clients consider building a new home or upgrading, the tankless water heater is a step towards modernizing any home. This heating system promotes a sustainable lifestyle, and Bolton is good at it.



