Bolton Construction and Service, LLC Offers Reliable AC Service Solutions for Residents and Businesses in Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2024 --As temperatures rise, having a reliable air conditioning system is essential for maintaining comfort and productivity in homes and businesses. Bolton Construction and Service, LLC understands the importance of prompt and effective AC service to address issues like cooling inefficiency, system breakdowns, and indoor air quality concerns.



The company believes that continued maintenance of the air conditioning systems is what keeps them in good condition. They recommend regular inspections, cleaning, and tune-ups to optimize system performance, improve energy efficiency, and prevent costly breakdowns.



They provide prompt and efficient emergency AC service in Raleigh, North Carolina and repair services to address AC issues such as refrigerant leaks, compressor failures, thermostat malfunctions, and airflow restrictions. The team's skilled technicians is available 24/7 to diagnose and resolve air conditioning problems quickly and effectively.



Bolton Construction and Service, LLC offers professional installation services for new air conditioning systems, including central AC units, ductless mini-split systems, and heat pumps. The experienced technicians ensure proper sizing, placement, and installation to maximize comfort and energy efficiency while adhering to industry best practices and local building codes.



The company is noted as an experienced air conditioning installation contractor in Wake Forest and Raleigh, North Carolina and also offers electrical and plumbing services.



Call 919-861-1500 for more details.



About Bolton Construction and Service, LLC

Bolton Construction and Service, LLC is a trusted provider of HVAC solutions, specializing in residential and commercial air conditioning, heating, and indoor air quality services. With a focus on integrity, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company serves customers in Raleigh, Cary, and the surrounding areas of North Carolina.