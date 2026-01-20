Bolton Construction & Service Expands Expert Electrical Repair & Installation Services in Durham and Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2026 --Operating since 1925, the company blends its legacy of craftsmanship with cutting-edge electrical solutions to serve homeowners and businesses. Licensed, bonded, and insured, the company delivers routine and emergency electrical services, ensuring minimal disruption for customers.



They are proud to be a trusted partner for all kinds of electrical repairs in Durham and Raleigh, North Carolina. All their licensed electricians are equipped with the latest tools—from breaker panel upgrades to smart home installations—to address any electrical need efficiently and safely.



They provide many residential electrical services, including installation and repair of Home automation systems, Breaker panel upgrades, Ceiling fans and lighting fixtures, Indoor/outdoor wiring and LED retrofits, Home automation systems, residential generator installation and service, and more.



On the commercial side, Bolton Construction & Service delivers turnkey services for new construction, retrofits, and large-scale repairs. Their skilled technicians handle Service panel replacements, voice and data wiring, surge protection and electrical safety upgrades, generator installation/maintenance, voice and data wiring systems, emergency electrical repairs, and more.



The company also provides 24/7 emergency electrician services to Durham and Raleigh, quickly responding to power outages, safety concerns, and urgent failure scenarios.



They also provide drain cleaning services in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, air conditioning systems installation and repairs, and more.



Call at 919-861-1500 or text them at 919-861-1550 for details.



Bolton Construction & Service remains a proud company offering services related to residential and commercial electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning systems.