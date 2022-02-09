Bolton Construction & Service LLC Helps Homeowners with Air Conditioning Repairs in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2022 --Air conditioning is an essential need for both homes and offices in North Carolina. The summers can get quite hot and humid, making indoor living and work ambiance uncomfortable and muggy. This is the primary reason why every home and office in NC must ensure having a fully functional air conditioning unit at service throughout the season. The best that homeowners and business owners can do is rely on an experienced contractor providing complete and comprehensive air conditioning service.



Homeowners and offices based in Cary and Raleigh in North Carolina can rely on Bolton Construction & Service to address all concerns related to air conditioning and electrical services in the region. Serving the NC regions since 1925, the company has created a name by providing unwavering and satisfactory air conditioning maintenance, service, and even air conditioning repairs in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina.



Being local contractors and having years of experience in the field, the company genuinely cares and caters to homeowners' and business owners' comfort. A comfortable, clean, and healthy indoors is a priority for all, and the qualified technicians associated with the firm ensure responding to maintenance and repair needs promptly and swiftly. Also, the Bolton Construction & Service LLC assures taking care of emergency repair needs during day or night. The firm provides round-the-clock service 365 days a year, and this commitment makes them a leading name in the industry.



Every repair technician working for the firm holds proper license and training to take care of the job irrespective of the make and model of the air conditioner. Customer satisfaction is a priority for Bolton Construction & Service, and the firm has gained a niche in the market by responding to clients' needs on time and with precision. Recommendations from clients have helped the company grow for all the years since 1925. The company also provides electrical services to homes and offices alike and ensures responding to such needs with a qualified electrician in Cary and Raleigh, North Carolina at service.



To know more about the services offered, please call (919) 861-1500 to schedule a consultation.



About Bolton Construction & Service

Bolton Construction & Service was established in 1925 to provide complete and comprehensive air conditioning and electrical services to homes and offices based out of Raleigh, Cary, and other surrounding areas in North Carolina. Being a family business, the firm understands the need of every homeowner and strives to cater to individual needs on time and with precision.