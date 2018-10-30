Bolton Construction & Service, LLC Offers the Best AC Repair in Clayton and Garner

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --Bolton Construction & Service, LLC is a renowned and reliable company known for offering AC repair and installation services in Wake Forest, Morrisville, Apex, Raleigh and Cary, NC as well as other neighboring areas for quite a few decades. Since the year 1925 the company has been providing services to the customers and has been quite constant in its approach as it at all times prioritizes quality and customer satisfaction over all other things.



Bolton Construction & Service, LLC is a licensed and insured company, and all the team members here are extremely skilled professionals who make sure that the right service is provided to the customers at the right time. Some of the standard AC repairs in Clayton and Garner services that the company offers include filter change, repairing all leaks, checking the Freon levels and all other components of the air conditioner. This ensures that the air conditioning system is running well and is devoid of any issues.



The professionals at Bolton Construction & Service, LLC have always given priority to quick responses, and therefore they take that additional initiative to reply to the customers on time. The company can be reached on their phone number at any point in time as they remain open round the clock, and they offer emergency service round the clock. In addition to their repair work, they can also work on new construction projects and key plumbing assignments, such as water main line replacements.



Besides offering plumbing and air conditioner repair services, the company also provides AC installation in Garner and Holly Springs. They offer all these work by charging a nominal amount of money and at the same time they do not compromise on the quality.



To reach the professionals at Bolton Construction & Service, LLC one can without delay call the company at (919) 861-1500.



About Bolton Construction & Service, LLC

Bolton Construction & Service, LLC is one of the most trustworthy AC repairing companies that offer services across the numerous parts of the United States by charging economical price.