Bolton Construction & Service LLC Offers Trained Electrician in Cary and Raleigh North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --Bolton Construction & Service, LLC is a prominent North Carolina based company that enjoys an enormous amount of trust among the people of the region. This company is primarily known to provide quality plumbing, air conditioning and heating service in Cary and Raleigh North Carolina. The Bolton Construction & Service, LLC was established sometime in the year of 1925, and over the years have built quite an impressive name for itself among the people of the region. It essentially is one of the oldest family businesses in the locality and enjoys an enormous amount of goodwill in the area.



The Bolton Construction & Service, LLC boasts of having an exceptionally well-trained and experienced staff. The staff members belonging to this organization comprises more than forty efficient construction and service workers. These professionals can work competently on both residential and commercial. While the landscape of Bolton Construction & Service has changed and evolved quite a bit over the decades, the high quality of services and support has remained consistent. This company is headquartered in the region of Old Louisburg Rd. Raleigh, NC.



From the renowned Bolton Construction & Service, people can choose to seek out the services of a professionally trained electrician in Cary and Raleigh North Carolina. This company is especially famous for its wide range of electrical services that it provides. The staff of Bolton Construction & Service, LLC usually strives to keep themselves continuously updated with the various technological advancements taking place in multiple domains to provide its customers with the highest quality of services possible. The technicians working in this firm can handle a wide range of residential electrical projects. These projects can involve the installation of home automation systems, lighting fixture work, cabling, breaker panel upgrades, and so on.



Give Bolton Construction & Service, LLC a call at (919) 861-1500.



About Bolton Construction & Service, LLC

Bolton Construction & Service, LLC is a family owned company that offers services for air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical work and generators in various parts of North Carolina.