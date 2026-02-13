Bolton Construction & Service, LLC Specializes in Backflow Preventer Installation in Raleigh and Wake Forest, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2026 --Bolton Construction & Service LLC is a family-run multi-trade business with more than 100 years of experience. The company specializes in backflow preventer installation in Raleigh and Wake Forest, North Carolina. Bolton Construction & Service, LLC is known for its full range of plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services for homes and businesses. The company remains committed to safeguarding community water systems and business infrastructure through the provision of expert backflow prevention solutions.



Backflow preventers are essential for keeping drinking water safe because they stop water from flowing backward. Bolton Construction's specialists have years of experience installing, fixing, and testing backflow preventers. They are also well-trained and licensed, so one can trust that they will obey all safety rules and local laws. Their fast and dependable service keeps households and businesses from having to deal with problems, which saves them money and keeps them healthy.



Bolton Construction & Service, LLC is not only an expert in plumbing, but they are also one of the best commercial electrical contractors in Raleigh and Wake Forest, NC. They offer a comprehensive spectrum of commercial electrical repairs, installations, and emergency services. Their experienced electricians have the most up-to-date tools and knowledge to work on complicated electrical systems in commercial buildings, making sure that the company runs smoothly, safely, and without interruption.



Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in Raleigh, Wake Forest, Cary, Apex, Durham, and nearby regions. Their honest prices, guarantee to fix things right, and priority maintenance programs set them apart as a reliable partner for both homes and businesses.



For more information on this commercial electrical contractor in Raleigh and Wake Forest, North Carolina, visit: https://boltonservice.com/commercial/electrical-repairs-electrical-contractor-raleigh-durham-apex-cary-clayton-youngsville-nc/.



Call 919-861-1500 or send a text at 919-861-1550 for details.



About Bolton Construction & Service, LLC

Bolton Construction & Service, LLC is a family-owned, licensed contractor that has been doing plumbing, electrical, and HVAC work in Raleigh and the surrounding counties of North Carolina for more than 100 years.