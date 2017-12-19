Bolton Construction & Service Offers on Call Electrician in Cary and Raleigh for Answering Emergencies

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Bolton Construction & Service is a reliable name when it concerns mitigating electrical issues. Nothing has stopped them from offering the best services to their clients, and all the electricians that they have on the team are dedicated bringing years of experience to the table to get all electrical issues clarified within time. The company founded in 1925 has been hailed as one of the top providers of electrical services throughout the greater Raleigh, North Carolina area and they are the best for all valid reasons. They maintain strict professionalism on the job, have a great turn around time and great pricing too. The range of jobs that each electrician in Cary and Raleigh can handle includes additional outlet installation, panel replacement, lighting fixture & ceiling fan installation and repair, indoor and outdoor lighting repair or replacement, electrical wiring upgrades as well as 24 hours emergency service.



It is true that the company has years of experience, but that has never stopped them from keeping at par with the technological advances. They do not want to be left behind, and that is why they always pushed their technicians to gather knowledge and adopt latest technologies that are only going to help do their job better. They are equipped to handle all types of residential electrical projects, including the installation of home automation systems, breaker panel upgrades, lighting fixture work, cabling, and more.



Apart from attending to their residential clients, they also assist commercial clients. They can be contracted to work on new construction projects, and they also provide repair services and new installations for existing businesses.



Bolton Construction & Service can also be approached for handling issues related to heat pumps in Cary and Raleigh apart from offering residential and commercial indoor air quality services, water heater sales service and repairs, as well as commercial air conditioning services.



Call 919-861-1500 for more details.



About Bolton Construction & Service

Bolton Construction & Service is a local, family-owned business that has been providing heating and cooling assistance to people in the greater Raleigh area since 1925.