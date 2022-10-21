Bolton Construction Service Offers Water Heater Repair in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2022 --Bolton Construction Service is a family-owned and operated company that provides competent residential air conditioning service in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina. It is one of the oldest family businesses in the Raleigh area and has won the trust of many local customers over the years. Currently, Bolton Construction Service employs 40+ staff members who serve the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, and fire sprinkler needs of both residential and commercial clients. Each of their staff members is well-trained and wholly dedicated to providing the best possible services to the customers.



Many homeowners do not notice the worsening condition of their water heaters until it is too late and cold water starts to come out of faucets. To avoid reaching this stage, homeowners must be aware of the warning signs of a malfunctioning water heater. Fluctuation in water temperature, reduced hot water pressure, cloudy water with an unpleasant smell, and odd sounds coming from the water heater are a few common signs indicating that there is something wrong with a water heater and it has to be repaired at once. Water heaters are necessary for many homes and must be well maintained to ensure a hassle-free lifestyle. People can get their malfunctioning water heaters repaired easily through Bolton Construction Service. They are an experienced service provider of water heater repair in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina. The licensed plumbers of Bolton Construction Service can handle any water heater repair job. They even offer 24-hour emergency service and try to arrive at the scene as fast as possible if a rapid response is needed. People can even avail of regular maintenance assistance through Bolton Construction Service to ensure that their water heater operates at peak efficiency at all times.



Get in touch with Bolton Construction Service at (919) 861-1500.



About Bolton Construction Service

Bolton Construction Service offers installation and repair services for HVAC units, water heaters, air purifiers, and more. This company largely caters to people across Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina.