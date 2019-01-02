Bolton Construction Services Emerges as the Best Air Conditioning Installation Contractor in Cary and Raleigh North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --Experts in the field of dealing with air conditioning units are of the opinion that the longevity of the ac unit depends a lot on how it is installed. Any electrical equipment needs to be installed and used correctly so that it gives a substantial amount of service to its customers. The ac unit particularly needs to be installed correctly so that it works efficiently. If that is not done, then the ac unit will give up after a few years of usage, and the owner will be facing repair bills repeatedly. In the light of that, there is one company named Bolton Construction Services who have been doing an excellent job regarding this. They have in their own right emerged as one of the best air conditioning installation contractor in Cary and Raleigh North Carolina. The company has been around since 1925, and their association with the community is one of the reasons why all are favoring them.



A faulty air conditioning unit is hard to leave with, and one would need a quick fix to deal with the hot and sultry Summer months. Bolton Construction Services has a team that can handle installation and ac services and maintenance jobs with ease and on time. It is their quick response to issues that have earned them credibility and the trust of people. Customers in need of residential air conditioning service can get in touch with them for a quick solution. Since ac issues might crop up any hour of the day or night, any day of the week, they can provide emergency service around the clock, 365 days a year.



Bolton Construction Services has also earned fame for their plumbing services. One can get in touch with them for an emergency plumber in Clayton and Raleigh North Carolina.



Call at 919-861-1500 for more details.



About Bolton Construction Services

Bolton Construction Services is a family owned and operated business, and they have been exceeding the expectations of people in Raleigh, Wake Forest, Cary, Morrisville, and Apex, NC for more than nine decades. They are a well known air conditioning installation contractor in Cary and Raleigh North Carolina apart from providing plumbing and drain cleaning services.