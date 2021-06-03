Bolton Construction & Services Helps Ward off Water Contamination with Backflow Replacement in Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2021 --Backflow devices are part of the plumbing system and are relatively often overlooked. This is because single-family homes do not strictly require backflow equipment without irrigation systems. These devices are standard in corporate buildings and condos. If the backflow device is part of a plumbing system, attention should be paid to all backflow issues (repairs, maintenance, and signs of equipment problems) to prevent water contamination. Likewise, an investment in backflow replacement in Raleigh, North Carolina, is worth considering.



Bolton Construction & Services is a family-owned business that has exceeded the expectations of the people of Larry, Wake Forest, Curry, Morrisville, and Apex in North Carolina for over 90 years. Their business is fully licensed and insured, and their entire team comprises highly skilled business people who take what they do very seriously.



Unwanted water, contaminated with chemicals, pesticides, human and food waste, flows in the opposite direction and poses serious health risks. There are two main reasons why water flows in opposite directions, both of which are related to water pressure. The flow increases or decreases somewhere in the house.



All backflow devices include internal springs, gaskets, check valves, shut-off valves, and moving parts that degrade over time. The device requires annual equipment inspection and testing during installation, relocation, or repair to protect the city water supply.



Contact Bolton Construction & Services. They immediately send updated, trained, and experienced backflow technicians to test, repair, and replace backflow devices. If the water is contaminated with sewage, all pipes must be cleaned and sanitized. This is another service they offer. After annual troubleshooting or backflow equipment test, they take it a step further and provide all the forms required to comply with municipal, state, and federal governments.



At Bolton Construction & Services, they handle all AC installation and air conditioner services needed for homeowners and businesses.



For more information on air conditioning service in Raleigh and Wake Forest, North Carolina, visit https://www.boltonservice.com/residential-air-conditioning-heating/.



Call 919-861-1500 for more details.



About Bolton Construction Services

Bolton Construction Services is one company that offers a wide range of services starting from residential and commercial ac installations, servicing, water heater repairs, residential and commercial plumber, and more.