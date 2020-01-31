Bolton Construction Services Takes the Lead for AC Repair in Clayton and Garner North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2020 --When it comes to ac repair, there is no scope for things to be delayed. An air conditioning unit just sitting idle does not come to any good use to anyone. Whether one is a commercial space owner or a homeowner, both need their air conditioning units to be up and running around the clock. If the ac unit is, however, more than ten years old, then the ac unit will start showing a few signs of wear and tear, which will need to be looked into. That is where one needs to trust Bolton Construction & Service that has been taking care of repairs and maintenance as well as installation services. The company is a locally and family-owned one, and they have been helping their clients with AC repair in Clayton and Garner North Carolina since 1925. The technicians working with them have the right knowledge of all kinds of issues that an air conditioning unit is likely to encounter over its many years. Apart from that, Bolton Construction & Service never disappoints when it comes to handling emergencies. Instead, that is what they are known or.



It is hard for just any ac owner to decipher that the unit is going to throw up issues anytime now. When a technician working with Bolton Construction & Service takes a look at the ac unit, one can be sure that the problems will surface quickly. Lack of cold air is one issue that an owner needs to be concerned with. If this happens, then the compressor might have become dysfunctional or is not working at all. Then there can be issues with the thermostat. Other problems that ask for a quick remedy are moisture leaks from the unit. This might be because of the refrigerant or the blocking of the drain tube, which disposes of the air conditioner condensation.



They offer the services of an experienced electrician in Cary and Raleigh, North Carolina to take care of heating and ac repairs, apart from smart home installations, indoor air quality services and more.



Get in touch with them at (919) 861-1500 now for details.



