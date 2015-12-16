Bombora and Cooranbong Australian Vodkas Launch Into Louisiana at Brennan's Bourbon House in New Orleans

Leawood, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --G'day Imports, LLC, International importers of Bombora and Cooranbong Australian Vodkas announced today expansion of its award winning vodkas into Louisiana according Dave Freyder, CEO of G'day Imports, LLC.



Both Bombora and CooranBong vodkas are distilled from grapes grown in the famed Barossa Valley in Australia. Bombora is the # 1 selling premium vodka from Australia and is distilled 7 times from premium red and white grapes.



Bombora means "Reef" in Aborigine. With a big wave on the front, Bombora bottles up the best of fun, sun and surf. Bombora partners with Billabong, Surfrider and other organizations to raise awareness of our earth's precious oceans. A portion of the proceeds of sales from Bombora and Cooranbong vodkas in Florida are donated to Mote Marine Laboratories to protect and restore coral reefs worldwide, "Saving our Reefs One Drink at a Time."



CooranBong which means "Water Over Rocks" in Aborigine is a super premium distilled 10 times from all red grapes, primarily Shiraz. These quality ingredients are distilled ten times to create one of the smoothest, finest, and most refreshing vodkas on the market. CooranBong is elegant, ultra smooth, super premium vodka.



Bombora and Cooranbong Vodkas first launched in the US in 2007 and have enjoyed continued success as more and more consumers discover the brands. The company currently distributes in 25 states.



"We're very excited to begin selling in New Orleans and the great state of Louisiana," says CEO David Freyder. "I had the privilege of meeting Jamie Munoz, GM of Dickie Brennan's Bourbon House restaurant of New Orleans, when he and his wife Kim were in Key West attending a Jazz Memorial Procession for a famous Key West musician. Jamie tasted the vodkas and said he knew from the quality that he had to get it to New Orleans."



According to Jamie Munoz, GM of Brennan's Bourbon House, "The minute I tasted Bombora and Cooranbong neat, I knew I wanted to add them to our extensive spirits portfolio in the Bourbon House. These are deliciously smooth vodkas that I know our customers will enjoy. Cooranbong is proudly featured in our signature Bourbon House Coup de' Cooranbong cocktail as well as any other vodka cocktails. Many people prefer to drink it over rocks since it's so smooth. We're thrilled to welcome these delicious vodkas into New Orleans." says Munoz. The vodkas are distributed in Louisiana by Southern Eagle Sales & Service.



About G'day Imports, LLC

G'Day Imports, LLC is the worldwide importer of Bombora and Cooranbong Vodkas globally. Both vodkas are distilled from premium grapes and artisenal waters and are gluten-free. Bombora and Cooranbong Vodkas have both gained international acclaim at the San Francisco International Spirits competition, and the International Wine and Spirits competition in London. Both brands have received outstanding ratings by Anthony Dias Blue, Blues Review, The Tasting Panel Magazine and are listed as very good/well recommended by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.



