Book a Flower Offers Special Flowers and Gift Hamper for Celebrating Father's Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --A renowned flower delivery service Book a Flower introduces father's day gifts to celebrate the special occasion of father's day. They believe this venture would be a way to show love and care to the father from his children who lives far away from home.



According to one of the officials of the company, "Due to careers, education or other purposes young ones stay away from their parents. This service has let them send gifts and flowers to the father and make him feel special." The store has extended a wide variety of flower bouquets namely, Paradise wonder for Papa, Charming Delight for Father's Day, Love and Luck for Dad, etc. that comes at different price range. Also, some of the hampers contains an assortment of flowers, sumptuous cake, and other items like fruit basket, chocolates, sweets, etc.



On this note, one of the officials commented, "The word father holds a very special place in our heart. A lovely gift hamper will be a gratifying way to express our love for father that will bring a smile on their face as the old age sets in." Book A Flower has physical stores as well as online services from where one can book the gifts without any extra effort. Moreover, they deliver it on time to any cities provided the booking is done at a convenient date.



Furthermore, this florist chain delivers flowers and gifts to all parts of India including small cities. This endeavour has helped the younger ones to share love and joy with their father who stays in the remotest of the locality. The store offers a wide range of flowers that includes Orchids, Tulips, Roses, Daises, Chrysanthemum, Gardenia, etc. Apart from that they have a rare group of flowers like Delphinium, Blue Thesis, Veronica, Lilac, Clematis, etc.



One of the florist of the store said that they have fresh flower supplies. Also, they take special care during delivery of perishable products so that the receiver gets it at the best condition. Moreover, these products go through stringent quality check before its final delivery.



On that account the head of the company says, "We take utmost care in delivery of the gift items so that the father gets to hold the freshest orchid in his hand that would remind him of the presence of his precious daughter or son."



About Book A Flower

Book A Flower is a florist chain who aims to deliver fresh flowers and gifts on various occasions including Birthdays, Anniversaries, Rose Days, Valentine's day, Mother's day, Father's day, etc. With their fast delivery services they send gifts to any part of the country and even abroad to cater the needs of their clients.