Book Editing Associates Has a New Website

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --Book Editing Associates (https://www.Book-Editing.com) has been redesigned to make it easier for writers to find book editors by topic or genre.



"The site made it easy for me to have access to many experienced editors and then choose the one that best fit my work. It made me feel much more secure in my choice," wrote J. LeBlanc.



"After having used other editorial services, those offered by Book Editing Associates was what I hoped all the others had been," A. Marcus.



"I am happy to have found such an organized association to search for an editor," Anita B.



Award-Winning, Bestselling Book Editors



Formed to protect writers from online scams, Book Editing Associates continues to be a one-stop shop for writers looking for vetted and tested book editors, proofreaders, ghostwriters, and publishing consultants.



Book Editing Associates is a service for writers that:



…screens, tests, and monitors book editors, proofreaders, indexers, and publishing consultants.



…helps writers avoid self-appointed but untested "copy editors" and "proofreaders," as well as other online pitfalls and scams that target writers.



…allows writers to locate and have direct contact with highly experienced book editing, proofreading, book indexing, and publishing professionals through one site.



The Network Coordinator



Lynda Lotman edited hundreds of books and dissertations before her focus shifted to helping writers and publishers navigate their choices through the Book Editing Associates network. She is an active volunteer with the No Kill Coalition that works with animal shelters to save dogs and cats from euthanasia.



Contact:

Lynda Lotman

Mail@Book-Editing.com

585-568-7736