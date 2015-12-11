Book Excerpts Explain How to Hear 'Yes' More Often

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --Having someone say "yes" to your ideas ranks among the greatest achievements in the business world. But persuasion requires intellectual heavy lifting, and part of that heavy lifting entails making a solid business case for what you're proposing.



In his latest book, "Persuasion Equation: The Subtle Science of Getting Your Way", persuasion expert Mark Rodgers includes everything anyone needs to know to go from zero to persuasion hero.



The key to success is based on the "persuasion equation," and the first part of that equation is building a business case. The Independent Book Publishers Association recently posted excerpts from Rodgers' book explaining the primary building blocks of a solid business case: Logic and emotion.



"The old saw 'Logic makes you think, and emotion makes you act' has been around so long for a reason: It works!" Rodgers writes.



The IBPA, a not-for-profit membership organization serving the independent publishing industry, excerpts a chapter from "Persuasion Equation" that breaks down each of those building blocks.



"This fast-moving, enjoyable book is loaded with ideas, insights and practical techniques that you can use immediately to be more persuasive and influential with everyone you meet," Brian Tracy, renowned goal-setting consultant and author, says about "Persuasion Equation."



Alan Weiss, author of 55 books on consulting, calls Rodgers "the expert in persuasive powers." Soundview, which provides easy-to-read text and audio summaries of full-length business books, named "Persuasion Equation" one of 2015's "30 Best Business Books," and "Publishers Weekly" — the "bible of the book business" — proclaims "Rodgers excels at making a complex topic truly accessible, resulting in a valuable tutorial on getting to 'yes' in the corporate world."



About Mark Rodgers

Mark Rodgers is a principal partner of the Peak Performance Business Group, which helps clients dramatically improve their ability to persuade – often achieving astonishing results. An award-winning author, speaker and sought-after consultant, Mark is one of only 500 people in the world to have earned the National Speakers Association's Certified Speaking Professional designation, and his work has attracted clients as diverse as the Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the Executive Education Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Business, as well as dozens of other leading companies and organizations. Mark also is the author of "Accelerate the Sale: Kick-Start Your Personal Selling Style to Close More Sales, Faster" (McGraw-Hill, 2011), which quickly landed on "Inc." magazine's list of best-selling business books, and he has published more than 100 articles in a variety of business-to-business publications.