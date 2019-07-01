Book Guaranteed Parking at OnAirParking.com for the Lowest Prices with Free Cancellations

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2019 --On Air Parking is taking away the stress of parking with its unbranded parking deals. Now travelers can book guaranteed parking at the lowest rates online for licensed, five-star parking facilities and enjoy free cancellations.



"We always say that we appreciate our travelers giving us a chance," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We know this isn't how parking is usually purchased. That's why we offer free cancellations at any time, no questions asked."



"We understand that things can happen, and this policy gives our travelers a lot of flexibility."



The popular parking deals site recently launched near airport parking for Cincinnati International Airport for $5.99/day.



This summer the company's best-selling parking deals include parking for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, and Baltimore Washington International Airport.



The airport parking deals come with a free shuttle service to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"Our cheap airport parking deals are what put us on the map," said Murray. "Now we're ready to disrupt cruise parking and city parking."



"If you're searching for cheap parking in New York, we're the parking deals site to go to."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.