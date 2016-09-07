Solana Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Take a journey into Diane's life and the path that had her almost to the point of no return. Fast forward now to where she's manifested an incredible life living her dreams, on purpose and by her own rules. After overcoming significant hurdles in her life, she took back her power and dug deep within to rediscover herself. Along the way, she developed techniques and processes that are so simple and easy to implement into your life. They are subtle, yet permanent, creating lasting change. This is a must read for anyone who suffers from lack of self-worth or is feeling lost with no direction.



Have you lost your passion and purpose? When was the last time you smiled on a regular basis? Diane Forster has developed a very simple three step process that she breaks down in this book, where you will learn how to:



- Reignite Your Passion and Purpose

- Live Each Day To The Fullest

- Setting Your Intentions

- Defining Who You Really Are



I HAVE TODAY is currently available at www.IHaveToday.com, and AMAZON on Paperback or Kindle.



About Diane Forster

Diane Forster is the Founder of I Have Today, focused on helping women live empowered, fulfilling lives through books, digital offerings, live events, coaching, mentoring, TV and radio. She is also the CEO of Diane Forster Innovation, which designs and manufactures luxury kitchen ware products. Diane spent over three decades working in advertising and television sales, including ABC and CBS. She has appeared on QVC, ABC7 Chicago, Spirit of Success TV, and Small Business Digest Blog Talk Radio. She has also been featured in the Chicago Tribune, Small Business News Daily and writes articles for Inventors Digest Magazine. She is an Intuitive Life Strategist, a Certified Coach and Mentor. She is a student of life, the mother of twins and living the life of her dreams in San Diego, CA.