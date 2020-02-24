Book Launch of Love Lessons: Signs of a True Soulmate Gets Straight to the Heart of Relationships

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --Relationship expert and author Jamie Hirsch demystifies the reader's quest for "The One" in Love Lessons: Signs of a True Soulmate, an extraordinary collection of soulmate stories. Through real-life narratives, readers discover the myriad ways soulmates suddenly show up or may already have been in people's lives for many years.



Over the course of a decade, Hirsch has interviewed hundreds of couples and individuals about the power of relationship and what it takes to find one another and stay together. In Love Lessons, she has brought together 10 powerful soulmate stories that include personal experiences and insights from renowned relationship coaches like Alison Armstrong, founder of Understanding Men, and Michael Nitti, who began his relationship coaching career with Tony Robbins.



Maintaining this caliber of relationship inquiry, the book further reveals the soulmate journeys of people who are deeply committed to personal development and relationship transformation, portrayed in a variety of relationship dynamics, including straight, gay, religious, spiritual, divorced, newly involved, married high school sweethearts, even a long-term relationship on the brink of breakup.



Each chapter has a theme that coincides with the narrative, such as "Self-Discovery," or "Patience," and throughout the book there are "Soulmate Sidebars" with nuggets of wisdom readers can readily extract from each story. At the end of every chapter, a wrap-up section poses a provocative question related to the "love lesson," encouraging readers to expand their own self-awareness and discover the lessons for themselves.



All proceeds from sales of Love Lessons: Signs of a True Soulmate go to Children's Home Society.



About Jamie Hirsch

Hirsch is a relationship expert who specializes in helping people get over relationship failures—fast! Her work has spanned more than a decade, during which she trained and mentored with some of the biggest names in the personal development and relationship coaching industry, including Tony Robbins, Kristin Neff, Dr. Joe Dispenza and others, and she has personally interviewed more than 300 individuals and couples regarding the most meaningful aspects of lasting relationships. She is the author of several books, including Break Up or Break Through: 7 steps to getting over a breakup and The Attraction Factor: 7 Self-awareness tools to ponder before starting a relationship.



