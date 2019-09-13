Book Printing Company Now Accepting New Clients for Fall 2019

Hatboro, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2019 --PRC Book Printing is now accepting new client projects for the fall season. Known for extraordinary customer service and high-quality book printing, PRC is committed to working with authors to create their books to their desired specifications.



PRC Book Printing services offers affordable book printing solutions for a range of projects. They specialize in hardcover book printing, perfect bound books, children's books, board books, catalogs, and more. PRC has vast experience in book printing and can take on versatile projects. From standard novels to cookbooks or coffee table books with vibrant, colorful images, PRC Book Printing will work with authors to produce their perfect book.



With printers in the United States and China, PRC can offer competitive prices without sacrificing quality. An America based company, PRC has a reliable printing partner in China, allowing them to offer an especially low cost at the same standards of their US printers. For jobs that need a faster turn-around time, printing in the United States reduces the time waiting for shipments from China.



PRC Book Printing works closely with self-publishing authors, helping them through the decisions and process of printing. "We're happy to help all of our clients, especially first-time authors who need help with the self-publishing process," says Erin, a spokesperson for PRC. "With our industry knowledge and experience, we can walk authors through the printing process to create their book as they imagined it."



For questions or information about their book printing services, contact PRC Book Printing via email, their website, or at 888-659-8320.



About PRC Book Printing

