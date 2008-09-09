Book Release - VA Secrets Revealed! An Insider’s Guide to Being a Successful Virtual Assistant

Stewartsville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2008 -- Several years in the making, Alyssa Gregory, owner of avertua, LLC, has written a book that details real-life and practical advice for virtual assistants trying to break into the industry. VA Secrets Revealed! An Insider’s Guide to Being a Successful Virtual Assistant discusses mistakes to avoid when starting your business, how to develop and grow client relationships, marketing yourself on a budget, and countless other tips to help small businesses succeed.



Written for the executive assistant with an entrepreneurial spirit, the small business owner looking for a change, and everyone who has ever dreamed of running a successful business from home, this book is packed with useable tips that you can apply to your business immediately.



The book also includes a VA Resource Toolkit with recommended business tools, websites, books and services. There is also a companion Web portal providing downloadable checklists, worksheets and sample documents, answers to frequently asked questions and additional tools and resources.



“I know what it’s like as a new business owner and how overwhelming it can be. I wrote this book to provide tangible, real-life advice to other VAs,” Ms. Gregory explains. “I absolutely love what I do, and I want to see others have the same level of fulfillment that I do every day.”



Ms. Gregory has also expanded the service offerings of her company to include virtual assistant coaching and mentoring services to help new VAs apply the tools outlined in the book. For additional information on VA Secrets Revealed! An Insider’s Guide to Being a Successful Virtual Assistant and virtual assistant coaching, please visit http://www.vasecretsrevealed.com.



