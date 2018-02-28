Book with Lookupfare and Enjoy Superlative Services on Lufthansa Flights

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Today, Lufthansa is recognized worldwide for its remarkable services and amenities. And, flyers all across the globe can experience the airline's outstanding services by making their flight bookings on Lookupfare - a leading travel portal based in the USA. Let's take a look at some of the services offered by Lufthansa providing its customers a world-class flying experience.



Delectable Culinary Experience



Gourmet meals and delicious snacks served on Fine China dinnerware along with an exotic array of wines and non-alcoholic beverages complete the dining experience. Thus, foodie souls are always in for a treat on Lufthansa flights.



Onboard Internet Connectivity



Connect with friends, family or colleagues, reply to official mails or simply surf the internet; Lufthansa provides its passengers high-speed inflight internet access through its exclusive FlyNet® portal.



Topnotch Entertainment



Lufthansa doesn't let boredom sink in with its First-rate entertainment options. Passengers always have a great time onboard with latest blockbusters, cult classics, TV shows, multiple genre music collection and fun games.



Splendid Retail Therapy above the Clouds



Shoppers can reserve products from Lufthansa's exceptional shopping range from the comfort of their homes. One can book items in advance starting from 8 weeks to 2 days prior to the scheduled departure time of the flight. Once onboard, passengers can request for their reserved products and choose to buy or reject them at their will. Flyers can choose from cosmetics, household objects and kid's items.



Exciting Selection of eJournals



Readers get to choose from a large range of free newspapers and magazines. Available in multiple languages, passengers can download them on their smartphones, tablets or laptops before, during or after the flight. Lufthansa also offers its passengers direct access to their personal eJournals via the Lufthansa App.



