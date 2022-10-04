Book Your Miami Deep Sea Fishing Charter with Therapy IV

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2022 --It can be difficult to decide which boat to charter for Miami deep sea fishing excursions. When picking who to go with, there are numerous factors to consider, and your choice can have an impact on your fishing trip. Knowing what to look for and how you want to spend your day will help you in making the best choice.



To begin, determine how long you want to fish. You can choose between half-day and full-day charters. Therapy IV provides both, as they are only two minutes from the ocean and ten minutes from the fishing grounds. Full-day charters can last up to eight hours while half-day charters can last up to four hours. For half-day charters, Therapy IV runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Decide if you want a shared or private experience next. Both are available with Therapy IV, especially while fishing in Miami. They are the only charter boat in Miami that offers fill-in services, which means that if you have a group of less than six people, they will fill in the remaining seats at no additional expense to you, ensuring that the boat is always full. Therapy IV also provides full-day private charters, as well as corporate days at sea and large group charters.



About Therapy IV

A fully licensed fleet with over 40 years of charter experience in Miami, Therapy IV provides private and shared deep sea charter boat experiences of a lifetime.