bookapew.com Launched to Help Churches Manage Seating Availability in the Wake of COVID-19

As businesses slowly reopen, places of worship must make decisions about reemergence. Many churches, mosques, and synagogues across the country, closed for physical worship for nearly two months, are contemplating what's next. And just like many businesses, they wonder how to operate in the longer term.



Faith leaders are strategizing over how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by reevaluating common practices, including where people will sit in pews, how they will greet one another and if they should avoid the use of communal songbooks and Bibles.



Congregations that return will have to adopt new cleaning routines, seating arrangements, and worship habits in order to heed health officials' advice to keep people safe.



bookapew.com makes it possible to limit the number of people attending a particular service by providing a means for congregations to reserve a seat. Once the available number of seats have been reserved, the system will allow no further sign-ups.



bookapew.com is an easy solution to manage the seating in a place of worship. Parishioners will not have to worry if they will be turned away at the door.



bookapew.com allows an administrator to create "events" where parishioners can reserve a seat. Events can be anything from a Mass or service, to a prayer group, or a meeting. The administrator sets the date, time, a title, and the number of available seats. Two optional fields available are location and description. The system allows users to create a repeating series as well.



Once an event is created, it appears on a calendar where parishioners can reserve up to 5 seats per reservation.



