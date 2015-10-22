BookATailor Starts Kickstarter Campaign for the Launch of Bespokino Measuring Tool for Online Tailoring

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --A brainchild of BookATailor, Bespokino is the world's first ever patented measuring tool that is expected to revolutionize the concept of online tailoring. Bespokino introduces a unique measurement system where adjustable fit shirts are sent to the users as the measuring tool, based on their height, weight, and chest size. After the formal launch of Bespokino, it will be possible to order bespoke clothes from home even without any physical measurement with a measuring tape.



Guaranteeing exact fit is one of the most serious problems in ordering shirts online. Erroneous physical measurement of the users is the most common risk in the process of online tailoring. BookATailor believes that their innovative measurement tool will solve all these problems. Once the users have completed the process of fitting themselves in the adjustable-fit shirt, they will submit the shirt results in their bespoke profile. These results will remain saved for all future orders.



Creating button down shirts with Bespokino will involve five simple steps as below

- Creating the profile and requesting a shirt to be sent, mentioning height, weight, and chest size.

- After receiving the Bespokino adjustable shirt, the next step is to adjust the same comfortably to the body using different color buttons.

- Users are now required to log in to their profile and update the measurements based on their shirt results.

- The next step is to select the fabric, collar style, cuff, placket, pleats, and other additional options using a visualizer.

- The custom shirts will be ready within four weeks.

Some of the most important benefits of Bespokino are

- Complete control over the process.

- Handcrafted custom patterns created for each client.

- A larger selection of fabrics, colors, and patterns.



BookATailor has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the market launch of Bespokino measuring tool.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1NUgPHV



The Bespokino Website - http://www.bookatailor.com/



The official website of BookATailor is http://bookatailor.com/



About BookATailor

BookATailor is an innovative pioneer in custom bespoke menswear. They are innovative in that they offer the highest quality at the most affordable prices which lie far below those of their competitors. In addition to this, BookATailor is independent in its production which significantly expedites delivery time and has the client's garments ready in four to six weeks, a significantly shorter time compared to the industry norm.