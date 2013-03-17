Bookcase Model Is Added to FlipBook Creator 3.8.8

Guang Dong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2013 --With FlipBook Creator 3.8.8, users can now take advantage of the company’s Upload Online Service to upload and store their page flip books in a secure location. The service can be accessed easily through the software’s interface. Files uploaded to the company’s server can be collected and displayed in a virtual bookcase, which provides an easy way to view what files are available.



The Upload Online Service is accessed by clicking the “Upload Online” button on the software interface. Users just have to create an account and they are set to use the service as they wish. After starting an account and uploading materials, they can also access the bookcase from the software. Each flip book is displayed as a virtual book on a shelf. The realistic bookcase allows users to sort their titles by name, date, or by ascending or descending order.



Users can also conveniently search their bookcase, which is great if a lot of flip books have been uploaded. Any flippingbook created can be uploaded, including the templates used for customizing its look and feel and the hyperlinks, bookmarks, and text orientation preserved from the original PDF file. Users can also get to their flip books and easily access the Google Analytics feature to see who is reading it online. The bookcase feature provides much in the way of convenience for users of FlipBook Creator 3.8.8.



In addition to saving flip books using the company’s online service, customers can also share their creations on social networking sites, via email, or on CD/DVD or USB device. Every feature lends itself to convenience on the part of the user. Converting a PDF, choosing a template and theme, customizing the book, and uploading it can all be done within a few minutes. To learn more about FlipBook Creator 3.8.8, go to http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/index.html.



About FlipPageMaker.com

FlipPageMaker.com is based in China and provides digital publishing tools for use in a business or by a consumer. The company’s digital publishing and printing software makes it simple to convert computer files, especially pdf to flash page flip books filled with content. Strong customer support and work ethic have built up the company’s ability to meet the user’s needs.