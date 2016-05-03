Book&ME Is an Innovative New Book Experience That Blends the Tactile with the Digital

Copenhagen, Hovedstaden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Book&ME, the revolutionary new interactive book that blend the physical book with the digital technology of today, is live on Kickstarter and a crowdfunding success story having already raised over 100% of their campaign goal.



Children everywhere love a good story. However, in today's busy world, they've become accustomed to faster moving images, digital applications and touch screens. A good story captures their imagination but it's getting harder and harder to capture their attention. By bridging the gap between digital and traditional literature and allowing personalization, Book&ME is a story that will both captivate and inspire children.



"What sets Book&ME apart from other customizable books is that it allows your child's imagination to guide the narrative, resulting in a completely unique and personal book," says founder Inbal Lieblich, "Book&ME brings together the charm of reading tactile books with the excitement of a digital app, thus bridging the gap for families that face this digital dilemma."



Parents and children are invited throughout the story to discover and interact with the book by co-creating illustrations for the missing figures by using the app and the stickers as tools. Using the app's photo stencils, parents and children can fill in various shapes (a cloud, a key, a whale or others) with whatever they'd like. They then print the images on the matching stickers that come with the book and place them as they read along.



Book&ME is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1030826619/bookandme-inspire-create-personalize



