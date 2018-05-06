BookMyFlowers Introduces New & Improved Personalized Range of Gifts for Mother's Day

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2018 --BookMyFlowers – a leading online gifting portal has launched a new range of personalized gifts keeping in mind the upcoming Mother's Day 2018. Company has made sure that round the clock gift advice and delivery services are available to its customers who are looking for mother's day gifts. BookMyFlowers is your one stop shop for all gifting needs. With respect to the above, the demand for gifts, which is said to be a fusion of the traditional and the modern, are preferred by those looking for something really out-of-the-box. This Day is extremely popular among the West and East Countries and is celebrated by great pomp and show. Therefore, to meet the demands of the customers and vendors the company has introduced new and improved personalized range of gifts for Mother's Day.



Commenting on the new launch of these products, Mr. Kapil Dhal, Head- Institutional Sales, BookMyFlowers said, "These products have been made available for the customers after prior research and reviews from the industry and long-time esteemed customers. Apart from the usual gifts, the company has introduced personalized LED Cushion, personalized LED Bottle Lamp, mother's day plain glass photo frame and personalized ceramic mugs for Mother's Day. These products are out of the mundane presents which are present in the market and they give a new look and appeal to the surprise anyone plans for their mother, mother-in-law or aunt"



About BookMyFlowers.com

BookMyFlowers.com was established in the year 2009 in Delhi and has since then entered into various business segments like flowers, cakes and gifts delivery. The company has great experience in this domain and has been serving its global customers for a long time. It can offer its services quickly in India and abroad to its customers through its reliable and quick delivery services.