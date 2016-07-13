Riverside, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --Think of it as Uber for senior care. And why not? In an age where most everything can arrive at one's doorstep, why not a senior care professional at the ready to provide transportation, food preparation, light housekeeping, or pet care? This is home helper services on tap. And it's available to seniors in the Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts areas via the newly-launched platform, BookSeniorCare.com.



Launched by three owners with years of experience in Healthcare Management, BookSeniorCare provides real time booking of pre-vetted senior care and transportation providers. These pros are available to escort seniors to appointments, shopping, errands, and events as well as offer ample companionship. So how does it work? Much like Uber, a virtual map of trusted home helpers, available in their area, is immediately offered once a client gives their location. Using the website they can click on various available senior care providers and read their reviews, credentials, and pricing. With a pay-on-demand, no membership structure, clients choose a senior help provider, pay with a credit card, and the senior sitter will arrive when scheduled. Simple, easy, convenience personified.



Chris McGee, co-owner of BookSeniorCare.com, said of the company's devotion to service and safety, "No caregivers are approved without going through a rigorous process of background checks and interviews. Our team includes a former investigator that worked with the U.S. Government performing high-level clearance investigations. We have adapted that adjudications process to our platform in a make-sense manner that provides a win/win peace-of-mind. We want our users to not only be happy but at ease and enjoying their newly-found BookSeniorCare friend."



For more information visit www.BookSeniorCare.com.



About BookSeniorCare.com

BookSeniorCare.com is a company based in Riverside, Rhode Island that provides the marketplace with transportation services and trusted care professionals for seniors. All BookSeniorCare providers are independent contractors that offer services based on a social model of support, safety, mobility, and supervision when needed.



