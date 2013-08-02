Barrington, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2013 --Boomerang Carnets* now offers same-day carnet export document delivery in Midtown Manhattan for the convenience of local carnet users. Picking up a carnet in Manhattan saves the overnight shipping costs and avoids weather delays. Local carnet delivery makes Same Day and After Hours service more convenient as well. Boomerang carnets' Manhattan office is located at the street-level premises of Urban Express, 229 West 36th Street (between 7th and 8th Avenues), a Manhattan messenger service.



Corporation for International Business President Curt Wilson comments, "The expansion of our local delivery network to Manhattan provides convenience, cost savings, reliability and improved service. First, local Same Day delivery is more convenient because it doesn't rely on the airlines' counter-to-counter service which made us hostage to their schedules. Second, there are cost savings for Manhattan-area businesses that pick-up their carnet rather than pay for overnight delivery. Third, local delivery is more reliable because it avoids the inevitable inclement weather delays that plague overnight air couriers. Lastly, when quick turnaround is desired, we process a carnet in Illinois and deliver it in New York metropolitan area in a few hours."



Local pick-up and delivery accommodates the quick turnaround required for industries such as film and video production, news reporting and fashion. The enhanced Midtown delivery service supports the nearby jewelry industry as well. With a partner like Urban Express, carnet delivery is streamlined for anyone who is under time-pressure or prefers to pick-up their carnet locally.



Mr. Wilson adds, "We're pleased to add Midtown Manhattan to our network of local carnet delivery centers at O'Hare, DFW, LAX and JFK."



About *boomerang carnets

*boomerang carnets is a brand of Corporation for International Business, an appointed ATA Carnet Service Provider of the United States Council for International Business.