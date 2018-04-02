Boomerang Watches Launch Their Sublime Collection, Blending Vintage Styling with a Modern Twist, and Turn to Popular Kickstarter for Development

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --Vintage watches are hugely desirable and have a large, global fan base keen to get hold of the most recent vintage release and the latest trend. Watch aficionados around the world hold vintage designs in high regard - now they have The Sunbeam Collection to catch their attention.



Boomerang Watches are pioneers in the watch-making industry: The Sunbeam is a bespoke vintage watch - built to a customer's exacting specifications. The customer can choose from a range of dial-face colors, metal casing materials, and strap designs; to make their limited edition time-piece a truly unique, timeless classic.



Boomerang's exceptional watch-making and the collection's timeless elegance make The Sunbeam an unrivaled classic that's sure to become a collector's piece; designed to satisfy the most exuberant of tastes.



The Concept



The Sunbeam Collection is inspired by the leading men of classic movies: reviving the Riviera Soul of the 1950s.



Harry Attisa, founder of Boomerang Watches, says "We aim to develop one-of-a-kind timepieces - beautiful, luxurious, and bespoke: handmade for vintage watch lovers. Our Limited Edition masterpieces are ideal for the gentleman in all of us."



Boomerang Watches are launching a crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter that aims to raise funds to support production and marketing. Funders will benefit from significant discounts and intriguing awards. Backers can show their support by sharing the campaign with their social networks.



For further information, and to claim your perk, visit http://www.boomerangwatches.com today.



About Boomerang Watches

Boomerang Watches are based in New York. The company's motto is "watch aficionados demand the best - now they have it."