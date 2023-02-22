Boost Brands with Beautiful Door Hangers and Presentation Folders

Kelowna, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2023 --It's not always for small businesses to gain a foothold in a competitive landscape. Fortunately, as a Canadian-based company that offers printing signs and packaging, Rayacom makes it possible for small businesses to make a significant impact with materials like professional door hangers and presentation folders. For more, go to https://rayacom.com/product/door-hangers/



The hard-to-miss appeal of professional door hangers makes them a popular tool. With competitive prices, vibrant template designs, and quick turnarounds, door hangers can be just the thing to get a foot in the door.



Then when presentation day arrives, customized presentation folders always make an impression. Printed on a 14-pt coated cover with 3" pockets, these folders come in a convenient 9" x 12" size and can be printed in one or two vibrant colours. Make an unforgettable impression with branded organization folders to keep presentations, proposals, and information sleek and organized.



Rayacom offers 24-hour turnaround time or same-day printing and pickup for some of its most in-demand products. Select a size, quantity, and upload a print-ready file. After checkout, products will be ready to pick up in 24 hours or less at one of 12 store locations nationwide—including Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto.



About Rayacom

Rayacom is Canada's leading hub for full-service print, signs, and packaging services. Our full range of digital printers offset presses, and bindery equipment allows us to take on even your most ambitious print projects. No matter the goals, Rayacom's in-house experts are uniquely qualified to help select the right products to showcase messages to reach your customers. Learn more about business card printing, stickers and labels printing and same day printing.



