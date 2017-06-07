Boosted Board 2nd Gen Dual+ Review Released from ReadPlease.com

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2017 --ReadPlease, the in-depth consumer reviews company, recently released a review of the latest version of Boosted's electronic skateboard. The review goes into the buying process of why the Boosted Board was selected over the competition and compares several electric skateboards from leading manufacturers.



The team at ReadPlease conducted a three-week long test on the Boosted Board in various environments to evaluate its stability, durability, and overall ease of use. It was tested in both dry and wet weather conditions and both speed and altitude were calculated by wearing a Garmin device.



To view the entire review visit: http://www.readplease.com/reviews/boosted-board-2nd-gen-dual-review/



Ryan Morse, the Founder and Senior Editor at ReadPlease.com stated, "The Boosted Board was an extremely fun product to test. After spending a lot of time researching different electronic skateboards the Boosted Board was a clear choice." He continued, "The 2nd Gen model of the Boosted Board addressed a lot of the shortcomings of the first board like better water resistance, larger wheels and better connectivity to the board."



Boosted states their 2nd Gen Dual+ version of the Boosted Board is capable of reaching speeds of 22mph and the team at ReadPlease found this to be true by recording a top speed of 21.2mph.



The ReadPlease team also rode the board for over 3 miles after conducting speed tests the battery had more than 40% charge remaining. Boosted states a 6-7-mile range of their standard battery and the team at ReadPlease also found this stated range to be accurate.



