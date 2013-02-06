Booty Slide Creator Targets Childhood Obesity with The Launch Of Booty Slide Kids

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2013 --Rebecca Kordecki, the creator of Booty Slide® http://www.boootyslide.com the “as seen on TV” fitness program, will begin offering Booty Slide classes for kids, effectively called called Booty Slide Kidz. Kordecki, who currently offers Booty Slide® classes for adults, mainly women, in Manhattan, The Hamptons and Weston Florida, will begin offering them in the Los Angeles area starting February 18th, 2013. Kordecki’s workout is already available as a workout for moms, career women and others as a DVD set and is currently sold online or at select Wal-Mart and Kmart retailers. The launch of Booty Slide Kidz classes means moms and their kids can workout together or separately but can share the same fun, total body exercise. Booty Slide Kidz is a workout that targets the entire body while participants wear a pair of form fitting booties on their feet which allows them to slide across a wood or tile floor. There is no other equipment required, which makes it a very kid friendly workout. Classes will be offered both privately at clients’ homes various studio locations throughout Los Angeles’ Westside.



“Everyone remembers Tom Cruise sliding across the floor in his socks, white buttoned shirt and sunglasses, in the movie Risky Business. That image radiates fun to anyone who has watched that scene. Booty Slide® is a class that creates that feeling of having fun while taking care of your body at the same time.” The workout is not only fun but easy to learn and extremely effective. To see a clip of the class visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoPT50zBU7g For kids involved in soccer, tennis, football or any other sport, this style of moving and exercising will improve their all around athletic abilities with an emphasis on a stronger core. “With one third of children and adolescents being either overweight or obese, it is impossible to stand by and watch”, says Kordecki, who has been working on kids fitness programs and interactive health inspired family games since 2006.



When teaching, Kordecki guides the classes, whether privately at clients’ homes or at her studio locations, at a high-energy, upbeat pace, offering motivating comments along the way to keep both kids and parents inspired as they slide their way to fit. The booties, often referred to, as “personality booties” are more than just a piece of workout gear, they take on a life of their own as they are designed in flashy and fun patterns. From camouflage, to tie-dye, to skulls and animal print, there is a bootie pattern for everyone.



Kordecki is certified by ACE, ACSM and AFAA and has been named the Hamptons “Best of the Best” Personal Trainer for the past three years. With a career in the fitness business for over 18 years, she has trained celebrities like Raquel Welch, Scott Wolff, Hunter Tylo and polo star Nacho Figueras. RK Fit, Kordecki’s Fitness Company, also offers Massage Therapy, Aquatic Fitness Classes, Private Training and Nutritional Counseling.



For more information about Booty Slide Kidz and Rebecca Kordecki visit www.rebeccakordecki.com.



Contact: Dawn Wilson

dawnwtv@gmail.com

(561) 239-9636