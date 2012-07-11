Bangalore, Karnataka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2012 --Borderless Access proudly announces the launch of our brand new product - 'InstaBid' - the first ever mobile application for market researchers. With InstaBid, you get accurate & up to date information on any online sample study across 10 of the world’s fastest growing markets for consumer and business target segments– be it cost or sample feasibility. Moreover, you can customize your request on the fly by changing sample size, length of interview, incidence rate, target segments & markets giving you full control!



InstaBid app provides instant information on pricing and feasibility related queries for doing online surveys in emerging markets like Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Argentina, India, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey and many more. This application, available across all major mobile app stores is meant for those market researchers who are involved with international and multi-country researches and want to have the information like sample feasibility, costs and other key aspects at their fingertips.



This app addresses a key need of all client-facing researchers where they struggled to reduce the turnaround time for getting a quote for conducting online survey in hard to reach markets. InstaBid app generates ON DEMAND custom quotes for any online sample studies across 10 emerging markets for a wide range of parameters – cost, sample feasibility, target audience, sample size, length of interview, incidence rate. It can also access the panel book directly to get market related information on the mobile phone itself.



Dushyant Gupta, SVP, Borderless Access says, “Our customers ask the same questions constantly – is this study feasible in Turkey, Brazil and other emerging markets? What about the cost? No matter what the details of the question, it usually takes 24 hours to provide an answer or you need to get on a call immediately, which might not always be feasible. Email is too slow. With InstaBid, we have solved this problem. You no longer have to wait for quotes; they are available to you instantly”



InstaBid is available for free download on iPhone, iPad, Android devices & Blackberry.



Learn more about InstaBid: http://www.borderlessaccess.com/instabid



About Borderless Access

Borderless Access is the Emerging Market online research specialist with over a decade long experience in building and maintaining panels across geographies and cultures. We have proprietary panels across 10 markets - Brazil, Russia, India, China (BRIC), Mexico, South Africa, Argentina, Indonesia, Turkey & Taiwan. Our global footprint and partnership lets us reach over 100 million consumers across 65 countries.



Borderless Access is the only online panel company within the emerging markets to be listed as preferred vendor for several Honomichl research companies. Borderless Access is the chosen sample provider for top CPG & technology companies.