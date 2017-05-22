New South Wales, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2017 --Known for offering business owners the luxury of outsourcing accounting work, BOSS gives yet one more way to free up in-house staff members. Now, accounting firms and small businesses can hire an off-site virtual administrator with flexible hours. Requested for quite some time by regular customers, BOSS now offers staff for all administrative duties. They will take on all the human resources, staff issues, and on-costs while the client only manages the workload with their new virtual administrative help. If need be, BOSS will even brief the assistant on basic admin functions for the accounting industry.



King of the accounting outsourcing hill for Australia and New Zealand, BOSS is adept at "trimming the fat" when it comes to a business owner's bottom line. They start with a highly-trained workforce poised to meet the needs of their clients. As part of the perks, direct contact with a virtual administrator via Skype and email is offered for the new service. Additionally, a BOSS account manager will attend monthly client service meetings to make sure all is up to par.



Speaking of their outsourced accounting services, BOSS Client Relationship, and Marketing Manager, Lee Court said of the new offering, "Honestly, we've worked hard to create the perfect solution for outsource accounting and now this just ups the ante. With a dedicated arrangement you can engage the virtual administrator for one to five days per week - you stipulate the days. Then, you have complete control of the jobs they do on the days they're assigned. That includes any rush jobs which is invaluable."



Excluding GST, pricing for a dedicated administrative assistant is:



One Day Per Month - $400

Two Days Per Month - $800

Three Days Per Month - $1,200

Four Days Per Month - $1,600

Five Days Per Month - $2,000



Or, a pseudo-casual arrangement where a client commits to a minimum of 50 hours per month is available for $750 plus GST. When all the hours are used, a $15 plus GST per hour charge is employed. Jobs for this arrangement are on a first come, first served basis and rush jobs are not offered. However, routine jobs that need to be done on a certain day can be arranged to take priority.



For more information visit www.boz.com.au and www.bossoutsourcing.nz/.



About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS):

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS' overseas offices and never at offsite locations.



Contact:

Lee Court

Client Relationship and Marketing Manager

enquiries@boz.com.au

1800 889 232