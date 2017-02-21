Lindfield, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --Inviting small and large businesses interested in adding virtual bookkeeping into their day-to-day operations, BOSS takes their specialty to a new market. Offering the benefits of outsourcing accounting to more businesses in the commercial sector, the Australia-based specialists make myriad advantages reachable. They start with allowing business owners to avoid costly HR issues, sidestep the hassle of recruiting on-site staff members and lowering overhead costs. To kick off this new expanded service and its benefits, BOSS offers a free trial offer of twenty hours of work free of charge.



Already an essential part of producing end products quickly for accounting firms in Australia and New Zealand, BOSS has a proven record. Creating a seamless work environment via three options to enhance workflow, the company fits into any business without pause. With full or limited access to ATO portals, BOSS can either work with businesses online by connecting to their office network or use a cloud-based product like Xero. Other software products used include MYOB, Handisoft, APS, or BGL. Or, conveniently, they can upload data to the BOSS web server which can then be imported into onsite accounting software. With access to BOSS' cloud-based Work Flow Max system, all jobs can be monitored online. When finished, an email signals work is completed.



Lee Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS said, "Many of our new clients ask how they'll keep tabs on projects in flux if they utilize our services by outsourcing accounting needs. But, we've made it very simple. Once the information is uploaded, our clients just email a form outlining the job to be done or, if they prefer, they can speak with a team of virtual bookkeepers over Skype. Speaking with remote staff, thanks to the digital age, is just like speaking with someone in your office. And they've all signed a confidentiality agreement so, the process is safe to use. As they're our employees, you're dealing with an Australian entity."



BOSS is a Practice Entity Member of the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand as well as an Australian Registered Tax Agent.



About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS' overseas offices.



