BOSS Celebrates with Fourteen Years of Outsource Accounting Services Under Their Belt

Lindfield, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2018 --With their sites set on one day achieving a team of 1,000 outsourcing accounting team members, BOSS rings in their fourteenth year in business. Creating an environment of excellence in the outsourcing accounting services industry, the company is always focused on gaining new ground. Currently employing fifty virtual accountants, the firm has broadened their reach this year. Now, BOSS not only works with public accounting firms but directly with their own private clients as well. Thus, they are designated as their own public accounting firm based in Australia.



"We're always strategizing and setting goals we know we can achieve with hard work and tenacity. At present, one will soon come to fruition. Because our training day program is so unique among accounting firms in Australia, we're working to have it designated as a formal qualification. With it, we believe we can add even more value to the industry," said Lee Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS.



About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS' overseas offices and never at offsite locations.



