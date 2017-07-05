Bossard Opens Design Center in Silicon Valley

Cedar Falls, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --In an industry-leading move, Bossard Americas has opened the first location of its kind in Milpitas, CA. The Bossard Design Center (BDC) is a space built to meet the needs of the world's leading design engineers in the Silicon Valley.



"This is a space meant for collaboration between our engineers, established manufacturers and even startups to help them bring new products to market and improve current products," said Steen Hansen, CEO, Bossard Americas. "We encourage partnerships from our suppliers to our customers and potential customers to work in a collaborative way to be on the forefront of innovation."



In the home of startup companies and the "go fast" mentality, Bossard recognized the growing need to provide a space suitable for that environment. "We designed this space with the evolving customer in mind," said Brad Timmerman, Director of Marketing, Bossard Americas. "With the Design Center, we are able to provide access to seminar space, state-of-the-art test equipment, as well as our own fastener engineers." The BDC is 10,000 square feet and features a seminar theater with room for 85 participants. The facility also serves as a showroom for industry-changing technology in addition to Bossard's Smart Factory Logistics (SFL) solution. SFL allows customers to automate the procurement of goods and offers real-time inventory of materials.



About Bossard Americas

Bossard Americas is based in Cedar Falls, IA and is part of the Bossard Group which is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Bossard is a leading international supplier of product solutions and services in industrial fastener and assembly technology. With its comprehensive product rand of over 1,000,000 items, technical consulting, and inventory management Bossard has built a reputation as an end-to-end supplier and partner in their industry.



The Group's customers include local and international industrial companies who use Bossard solutions to improve their productivity. With more than 2,100 employees in over 75 locations throughout the world, Bossard Group generated CFF 695 million in sales in 2016. Bossard is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



