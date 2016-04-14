Bossen Announces It Will Attend Its First NRA Show

Hayward, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Bossen, a pioneer brand in bringing forward fun Asian eats, has announced its first attendance at NRA Show 2016. The National Restaurant Association Show - America's largest annual gathering of international food-service industry - will take place May 21 - 24 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.



Bossen will exhibit at Booth 10821 at Lakeside Center of McCormick Place. The brand will display a wide collection of its top-quality, creative and scrumptious food products, including the popular popping Bursting Boba® in thirteen flavors, bubble tea powder mix, syrup, mini mochi and tapioca pearls. The brand will also feature on-site smoothie and iced slush sample tasting. Free Bursting Boba® giveaways will also be available.



"It feels great to exhibit at a trade show again. After years of efforts, we are looking forward to introducing our unique, fun, and delicious dessert products to bigger, more diverse crowds," said Edward Shen, Business Development Director for Bossen. "We have a strong customer support team and distribution network, and NRA is the perfect place to share it."



Brand representatives will be on hand to answer questions about Bossen products, service, and business opportunities.



Over the course of the four-day event, NRA Show will feature food-service products and ideas in 11 categories from more than 2,200 national and international exhibitors at McCormick Place, Chicago.



For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit http://show.restaurant.org/Home.



About Bossen

Bossen, a brand under Leadway International, Inc. since 2012, offers virtually every essential for Asian specialty dessert businesses from bubble tea beverage and toppings, Taiwanese snow ice to commercial equipment, and custom printed disposables. Its Boba Academy session has consulted more than 80 food business entrepreneurs to start up a tea business. To learn why tea business owners choose Bossen as their top supplier, visit BossenStore.com, or join Facebook.com/BossenStore and Twitter.com/BossenStore.



About Leadway International, Inc.

Leadway International, Inc., the Bay Area-based food and beverage supplier, has served more than 1,000 food business across the United States. The company provides a variety of distribution and sales opportunities, which include wholesale, franchise, private-labeling, food distributor and export. To learn more about the company, visit GoLeadway.com.



