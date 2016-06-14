Bossen Showcases Bursting Boba at Summer Fancy Food Show

Hayward, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Bossen, a pioneer brand in bringing forward fun Asian eats including Bursting Boba®, bubble tea, and snow ice, has announced attendance in Summer Fancy Food Show in New York. The Summer Fancy Food Show - America's largest specialty food and beverage show - will take place June 26 - 28 at Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.



Bossen will exhibit at Booth 5412 at North Hall of Jacob Javits Center. The brand will showcase its popular popping Bursting Boba® in six flavors, and Mini Mochi in assorted flavors. The brand will also feature on-site iced slush sample tasting. Free Bursting Boba® giveaways will also be available.



"We are excited to introduce our fun and unique products to the participants at the Fancy Food Show," said Edward Shen, Business Development Director for Bossen. "We see the increasing demand for Asian style specialty food, both in the U.S. and the global markets, and our dedicated team and distribution networks are ready to serve the bigger, thirsty crowds. We are looking forward to making connections and exploring new opportunities at the show."



Over the course of the three-day event, Summer Fancy Food Show will feature more than 180,000 products, 25,000 buyers, and 2,550 exhibitors at Jacob Javits Center.



For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.specialtyfood.com/shows-events/summer-fancy-food-show/attend/.



In April, Bossen officially became the member of The Specialty Food Association. By joining the community, it hopes to build a stronger identity as a recognized supplier of fun Asian eats, to educate the public about the uniqueness and the use of the products, to learn and understand the future needs of the consumers, and to seek ways to meet them.



About Bossen

Bossen, a brand under Leadway International, Inc. since 2012, offers virtually every essential for Asian specialty dessert businesses from bubble tea beverage and toppings, Taiwanese snow ice to commercial equipment, and custom printed disposables. Its Boba Academy session has consulted more than 80 food business entrepreneurs to start up a tea business.



To learn why tea business owners choose Bossen as their top supplier, visit BossenStore.com, or join Facebook.com/BossenStore and Twitter.com/BossenStore.



About Leadway International, Inc.

Leadway International, Inc., the Bay Area-based food and beverage supplier, has served more than 1,000 food business across the United States. The company provides a variety of distribution and sales opportunities, which include wholesale, franchise, private-labeling, food distributor and export.



To learn more about the company, visit GoLeadway.com.



