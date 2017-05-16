Bossen Tasting and Giveaways at Chicago's NRA Show

Hayward, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --Bossen, a leading wholesale supplier of snow ice, bubble tea, and other fun Asian-style desserts, will participate in the 2017 NRA Show in Chicago. The National Restaurant Association Show is the largest gathering of those in the food service, restaurant, and hospitality industry. The four-day event will be May 20-23 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.



Bossen will showcase their products at Booth 9842, Lakeside Center of McCormick Place. The exhibit will include on-site tastings and premiere giveaways of Bursting Boba® Pure25, the first collection on the market with 25% juice inside. Featured flavors will be blueberry, kiwi, lychee, mango, passion fruit, and strawberry. On-site tastings will also include powder-based taro and thai tea flavored smoothies and mini mochi in original and assorted fruity flavors.??"We noticed an increasing demand for healthy as well as delicious snacks, which is why we're excited to share our Pure25 collection at the NRA Show this year," said Edward Shen, Business Development Director for Bossen. "Not only can our Pure25 flavors be used as a dessert topping, it can also be added as plating for modern cuisines. We can't wait to display its originality and versatility as both a snack and an overall product."



The brand's representatives will be available to answer questions about Bossen products, customer service, and business opportunities.



The annual four-day NRA Show brings together 45,000 food service buyers and over 2,200 innovative exhibitors -- gathering industry representatives nationally and globally from 110 countries in over 40 segments at one event.



About Bossen

Bossen was launched in 2012 under Leadway International, Inc. It provides fun specialty food products to over 300 local restaurants across the United States, delivering essentials from bubble tea desserts, Taiwanese snow ice and frozen yogurt toppings to commercial equipment and custom-printed disposable drinkware. The brand's Boba Academy also offers hands-on training and consulting for business entrepreneurs looking to start their own tea business.



About Leadway International, Inc.

Leadway International, Inc. is a premiere food and beverage importer and supplier based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company has served more than 1,000 food businesses across the United States. They provide a variety of distribution and sales opportunities, which include wholesale, franchise, private-labeling, food distribution, and exports.



