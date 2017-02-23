Boston B2B Marketing Agency, Grant Marketing Adds Front-End Web Developer to Its Inbound Team

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --Grant Marketing, a Boston branding and marketing agency and HubSpot Gold-Certified Partner, is pleased to announce the addition of Esther Pia Cordova—in the role of Front-End Web Developer—to its growing inbound marketing team. The addition of Cordova to Grant's team is part of its ongoing effort in planning and implementing inbound marketing strategies and campaigns for its diverse B2B clientele.



Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said, "Digital platforms have fundamentally changed how people and businesses communicate—how customers engage with brands, consume content, and move along the buyer's journey. At Grant Marketing, we help B2B companies design, build, and optimize their digital touchpoints. Digital fingerprints are incorporated into all the work we do: websites, landing pages, calls-to-action, email templates, social media, and video marketing, and all aim to drive traffic, engagement, lead generation, and ROI analytics. We're excited to have Esther on board to help our clients succeed in their digital marketing."



With her background as a web developer, Esther uses a methodical approach for problem solving and has a strong focus on UX/UI. In her free time she practices Bachata and volunteers for CTL (Crisis Text Line). "I have a passion for clean design and am excited to support the experts on the Grant Marketing team with my coding work to implement excellent inbound marketing techniques. It's a great pleasure and privilege to work in such an open learning environment that is focused on delivering value to its clients," said Esther.



