Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --Small Business Association of New England (SBANE) in partnership with Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP) will be hosting a New England Manufacturing Showcase 2015 event on October 28, 2015 in Waltham, MA. As part of the manufacturing community in New England region, Grant Marketing, a full-service industrial marketing agency located in Boston, will showcase its results-oriented portfolio of industrial marketing solutions—from strategy to branding, website designing to inbound marketing, SEO and marketing automation—catered for manufacturing companies across different industries.



Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said, "Manufacturing is still a vibrant contributor to the economy of New England. However, manufacturers compete nationally and internationally. It is important that they adopt the latest in marketing strategies and technologies to be competitive. Over the past 30 years we have helped manufacturing companies to adapt to meet these evolving challenges using a mix of inbound and outbound marketing tactics and tools. We are excited to participate in the New England Manufacturing Showcase, and look forward to having a dialog with manufacturers on the latest trends in industrial marketing. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing for one of three of our services, a redesign of their company logo, a content marketing workshop at their facility, or an inbound marketing assessment."



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England.



