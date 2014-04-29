New England Based Mobile Car Repair Firm Confirms Its Expansion Plans by Opening Another Shop in Lincoln MA This Spring

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2014 --Driveway Doctors, the mobile car repair professionals, has today announced that it is to expand its operations and coverage to the Boston Metro West area by confirming the launch of its new shop in Lincoln, Massachusetts on Thursday, May 1st 2014 on Rt. 2 in Lincoln, MA.



Driveway Doctors has already received many great reviews as it provides a unique service wherein the company sends a professional mechanic direct to the customer to fix their car while they might be at work or simply relaxing at home. They also operate full service repair centers where all mechanics are paid salary rather than “flat rate” or commission, a first in the industry.



“We completely understand that people are busy and the last thing anyone wants is to have to take time off work to get something fixed on their car. That’s why the team at Driveway Doctors and I decided to work around our customers schedules,” said Alexander Tallett, CEO of Driveway Doctors. “Our philosophy is simple – we provide car repair peace of mind. That means a unique combination of mobile services, online booking, and high quality service centers such as the one we are putting in on Rt. 2 in Lincoln.”



The new location will be at 131 Cambridge Turnpike in Lincoln, MA. It will be run by Rob Gouveia, an ASE Certified L1 Master Technician, the highest designation for a mechanic, and MA State Emissions Repair Specialist. In addition, mobile services for the area will be offered by Peter Thi, who is The Driveway Doctors leading mobile mechanic.



Company Features

. The first and only professional mobile car repair company in New England

. Of over 150 online reviews, 95% are 5 Star ratings, 99% positive

. Online Booking and database of all previous repairs

. ASE Certified Mechanics who are experts in their field



About The Driveway Doctors

The Driveway Doctors was founded out of the Babson MBA program. Its long term goal is a technology driven car repair solution which seamlessly blends on site car repair, online repair tracking and booking, and efficient full service repair shops. Established in 2012 by Alexander Tallett (CEO) the company is also run by Steve Laverty (COO), both graduates of the Babson MBA program. Tired of dealing with the current state of car repair, the founders knew there must be a better way to service and maintain vehicles. The result is The Driveway Doctors, a national leader in its field and the only company offer comprehensive mobile and shop services.



Driveway Doctors are headquartered 265 Franklin Street, Suite 1702, Boston, MA 02110. For more information please email info@drivewaydocs.com or visit www.drivewaydocs.com