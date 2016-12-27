Boston Career Coach Wants to Help People with Their New Year Resolution

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2016 --In the last two months, Boston-based Career Coach Scott Graham has published two books to help people build and achieve their goals for 2017. In the first book titled, "Check! Your Guide to Creating a Life Transforming Bucket List," Graham promises to take the reader's bucket list making to a more purposeful level that can significantly change their life. In the second book, "Get off Your Ass & Mow the Grass!" Graham helps people under how to complete a half-marathon simply by mowing the lawn.



"It's not necessary to inject your life with new things to make it better," says Graham, who has been coaching since 2006. "You can shift the things you are already doing or thinking about doing so they have a greater impact on your life."



Graham wants to help the reader develop a bucket list that is more meaningful than just a travel wish list. He wants people to use the bucket list process to change their life right now, and when the snow melts, Graham wants people to sell their riding lawnmower, buy a less-costly push mower, invest the difference in a personal trainer and mow their way to fitness. "Simple changes," says Graham. "Big impact."



Both books are available on Amazon.com, and Graham also has a workbook to help people focus their bucket-list efforts that supplement his book.



In addition to writing, Graham provides coaching through Boston-based True Azimuth, LLC. For more information about coaching with Graham, go to www.TrueAzimuth.biz or call 617-475-0081.



To see other books Graham has authored as well as book trailers for the two books outlined in this article, go to Graham's Goodreads page: https://www.goodreads.com/grahamgscott.



About Scott Graham

The author is a Boston career coach/business coach. When he is not coaching he likes to hike, volunteering as an EMT & firefighter.



Notes: Book trailers

https://youtu.be/h8gf3Mvg6iA

https://youtu.be/Ngn8tRHjwAA



Media Contact:

G. Scott Graham

True Azimuth, LLC