Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --Donohue & Associates, Counsellors at Law, are proud to announce the launch of their new Personal Injury Website. The digital age means a different way of connecting with a personal injury attorney and Joe Donohue and staff understand that. They are launching a brand-new site that makes it easy to understand the laws pertaining to injury, and to help find a Boston personal injury attorney to help with moving forward with an injury claim, and to connect with staff that understands the difficult situation clients face when injured.



The website offers easy access to understanding what personal injury law is, what types of cases Donohue & Associates work on, and sometimes even what a case could be worth should it be pursued.



The areas of law that are covered by this firm include:



- Personal Injury cases

- Products that have been defective

- Poisoning cases such as lead

- Birth defects and injuries

- Medical devices

- Auto accidents including with a truck or bus

- Workers compensation

- And many other personal injury areas



The fresh new website offers a way to contact the firm to get clients started and to find out if there is a case that can be pursued. Donohue & Associates has a list of case results from past cases that the firm has worked on to get clients a more detailed example of how this arena of law works.



About Donohue & Associates

Since 1985 Joe Donohue has been servicing the personal injury clients of the Boston and Massachusetts area. His main priority in any case is the client. With empathy and compassion, Attorney Joe Donohue and his staff work diligently to get a desired settlement in a personal injury case. Clients can rest assured that this award-winning law firm will pursue the case with the utmost integrity and devotion to make sure that justice is served.



The office provides two locations to choose from. One is located at The Charleston Navy Yard Shipway Place, Unit C-2 in Boston. The other location is at 300 Brickstone Square, Suite 201 in Andover. Both of these locations make it simple to get a face-to-face meeting with some of the areas top-notch personal injury lawyers. Clients can bring Donohue & Associates the details of an injury situation and they will work hard to see if a case should be pursued.



Each person in the office is highly qualified and experienced to help in whatever type of personal injury case clients may have. Whether injured on the job, had an accident traveling, or involved in a tragic wrongful death, Donohue & Associates is here to assist.



Contact their office today to find out how they can get the justice a person injured deserves. Donohue & Associates can be contacted through their website by clicking here or call them at 508-641-8848. www.donohueassociates.com is the place to go when in need of a Boston personal injury attorney.



Stop by the new site today to see just how this highly experienced Boston personal injury attorney's office is.