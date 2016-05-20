Boston Scientific, Olympus Lead U.S. BPH Market Driven by Prevalent Laser and Transurethral Resection Prostate Procedures

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2016 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for urological devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the overall market is well developed and many products are facing average selling price (ASP) declines due to commoditization, except for the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) device market as a result of continued development of new BPH treatments. BPH procedures are segmented into monopolar and bipolar depending on the energy system used. Bipolar vaporization systems were first introduced by Olympus. The company offered its transurethral resection in saline (TURis) system and featured vaporizing "button" electrodes.



During TURP treatments, rather than remove the entire prostate gland, only pieces of the prostate are removed. This procedure has been the leading procedure for BPH treatment for almost two decades. It is nearly as effective as open prostatectomy but has a lower risk of serious complications such as blood loss, incontinence and impotence. Due to the high prevalence of BPH, TURP is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures in the U.S., particularly in men over 65.



The laser BPH segment's value is expected to decline as physicians shift towards less expensive techniques and devices. Non-PVP lasers can be reused and are generally less expensive than PVP fibers. Thus, an increase in unit sales of non-PVP laser fibers combined with relatively flat growth in unit sales of PVP fibers will contribute to declining growth in market value for laser BPH disposables. Since laser disposables contribute to a larger share than laser capital, the overall market value of laser BPH devices is expected to decline. The majority of units sold within the BPH market have taken place in disposable markets, a segment that is closely related to procedural volume.



"Laser enucleation fibers and bipolar TURP electrodes are expected to be the fastest growing sub-segments in terms of unit sales, which should offset decreases in units sold in the overall market," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData.



Facilities subject to budget constraints have begun to increasingly turn to mobile BPH services rather than invest in expensive capital equipment such as lasers. PVP fibers are generally more expensive than other types and they can be used only once. A shift in demand towards laser enucleation of BPH procedures that can be conducted using reusable laser fibers will likely lower the ASP in the overall BPH market. The total BPH market is expected to stabilize by 2020. This will largely be due to a strong TURP market and a levelling off in unit sales for alternative BPH treatment device markets.



In mid-2015, Boston Scientific acquired American Medical Systems' (AMS) male urology portfolio. As AMS was the previous leader within the BPH treatment device market, this launched Boston Scientific to the forefront of the market. The company offered products for the laser BPH and the prostatic stent markets. Through Boston Scientific's acquisition of AMS, it led the total laser BPH treatment device market is now led through the sales of PVPs, which constituted almost 90% of the laser BPH disposables market.



In 2015, Olympus was the second-leading competitor in the overall BPH treatment market with a majority share of the U.S. TURP market. The company is involved with both monopolar and bipolar TURP devices. Olympus has gained market share in the TURP market due to the growing popularity of the bipolar electrodes. The company now offers a bipolar electrode for transurethral enucleation, which can compete with laser enucleation of the prostate. Other competitors in the BPH treatment device market include Urologix, Karl Storz Endoskope, Lumenis, Richard Wolf, Medifocus Inc, and ProstaLund among others.



